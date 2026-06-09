Firefighters battling container fire in Conroe
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Firefighters are on the scene of a container fire in the Conroe area, officials said.
Firefighters, HAZMAT battling container fire in Conroe
What we know:
According to The Woodlands Fire Department, just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Woodlands Fire Department HAZMAT team responded to assist Montgomery County firefighters with a fire at Conley Surfactant Technology located on Koalstad Road.
Officials said firefighters and HAZMAT personnel are working on the best way to mitigate the fire inside of a storage container.
Photo from the scene (Source: The Woodlands Fire Department)
There are no reported injuries.
Officials added numerous other agencies are on the scene including: Conroe Fire Department, Needham Fire & Rescue/ Montgomery County ESD#4, Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security, and Emergency Management and Montgomery County Hospital District.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Source: The Woodland Fire Department