Firefighters battling container fire in Conroe

The Brief Firefighters are on the scene of a container fire in the Conroe area, officials said. According to The Woodlands Fire Department, just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Woodlands Fire Department HAZMAT team responded to assist Montgomery County firefighters with a fire at Conley Surfactant Technology located on Koalstad Road. Officials said firefighters and HAZMAT personnel are working on the best way to mitigate the fire inside of a storage container.



Firefighters are on the scene of a container fire in the Conroe area, officials said.

Firefighters, HAZMAT battling container fire in Conroe

What we know:

According to The Woodlands Fire Department, just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Woodlands Fire Department HAZMAT team responded to assist Montgomery County firefighters with a fire at Conley Surfactant Technology located on Koalstad Road.

Officials said firefighters and HAZMAT personnel are working on the best way to mitigate the fire inside of a storage container.

Photo from the scene (Source: The Woodlands Fire Department)

There are no reported injuries.

Officials added numerous other agencies are on the scene including: Conroe Fire Department, Needham Fire & Rescue/ Montgomery County ESD#4, Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security, and Emergency Management and Montgomery County Hospital District.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.