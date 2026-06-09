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Firefighters battling container fire in Conroe

By
FOX 26 Houston
The Woodlands
Published June 9, 2026 4:50 PM CDT
Published June 9, 2026 4:50 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Firefighters are on the scene of a container fire in the Conroe area, officials said. 
    • According to The Woodlands Fire Department, just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Woodlands Fire Department HAZMAT team responded to assist Montgomery County firefighters with a fire at Conley Surfactant Technology located on Koalstad Road. 
    • Officials said firefighters and HAZMAT personnel are working on the best way to mitigate the fire inside of a storage container. 

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Firefighters are on the scene of a container fire in the Conroe area, officials said. 

Firefighters, HAZMAT battling container fire in Conroe

What we know:

According to The Woodlands Fire Department, just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Woodlands Fire Department HAZMAT team responded to assist Montgomery County firefighters with a fire at Conley Surfactant Technology located on Koalstad Road. 

Officials said firefighters and HAZMAT personnel are working on the best way to mitigate the fire inside of a storage container. 

Photo from the scene (Source: The Woodlands Fire Department)

There are no reported injuries. 

Officials added numerous other agencies are on the scene including: Conroe Fire Department, Needham Fire & Rescue/ Montgomery County ESD#4, Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security, and Emergency Management and Montgomery County Hospital District.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

The Source: The Woodland Fire Department

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