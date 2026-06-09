Houston World Cup fans urged to plan ahead as parking costs climb and security changes take effect

The Brief FIFA says World Cup parking must be purchased at least 24 hours before kickoff. Parking prices can exceed $100 depending on location. Organizers are encouraging fans to consider public transportation, including METRORail.



Parking costs, transportation planning and enhanced security measures are among the things Houston-area soccer fans should keep in mind as the FIFA World Cup arrives in the city.

Organizers say fans should have a transportation plan in place before heading to Houston Stadium, where thousands of spectators are expected to attend matches over the coming weeks.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans urged to plan ahead for parking spaces

Parking Rules:

FIFA says all parking passes must be purchased in advance no later than 24 hours before kickoff. Fans will be required to present both a valid match ticket and a parking pass to access stadium parking areas.

Parking prices vary depending on location and demand. FIFA says pricing was determined using local market conditions and comparisons to other major events.

"Parking prices are determined based on local market conditions and benchmarking against comparable major events previously held in each host city," FIFA said in a statement.

Expect A New Experience:

Officials say fans who are familiar with attending Texans games, concerts or RodeoHouston events at NRG Park should not assume World Cup operations will be the same.

"The setup down at Houston Stadium is completely different than any other event that's ever been out there," said Chris Canetti, President of the Houston World Cup Host Committee.

Canetti said the scale of the tournament and enhanced security measures mean fans should arrive early and understand their transportation options before match day.

Transit Alternatives:

Organizers are encouraging fans to consider alternatives to driving, including METRORail, rideshare services and other public transportation options.

The METRORail Red Line provides direct access to the stadium complex and may help fans avoid some of the congestion expected around match days.

FIFA also recommends fans arrive at least 60 to 90 minutes before kickoff to allow time for security screening and entry procedures.

Plan Before You Go:

Canetti said the most important thing fans can do is prepare before leaving home.

"Nobody should head out to the stadium or head out to the Fan Fest without having a plan," he said.

Officials recommend reviewing transportation details, parking information and other match-day guidance through FIFA's "Know Before You Go" resources before attending an event.