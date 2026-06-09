Brazoria County Sheriff fires deputy involved in shooting death of John Mendoza Jr. in Lake Jackson

The Brief The Brazoria County Sheriff has announced the deputy involved in the shooting death of John Mendoza, Jr. earlier this month in Lake Jackson, has been fired. In a video statement on YouTube, Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said Kevin Tippet was terminated on Tuesday.



The Brazoria County Sheriff has announced the deputy involved in the shooting death of John Mendoza, Jr. earlier this month in Lake Jackson, has been fired.

Brazora County Sheriff terminates deputy involved in shooting death of John Mendoza, Jr.

In a video statement on YouTube, Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said Kevin Tippet was terminated on Tuesday.

Shooting leaves teen dead

The backstory:

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began just after midnight on Monday when a deputy tried to pull over John Mendoza Jr. near FM 2004. Two other teens were reportedly in the car.

Authorities say Mendoza kept driving and eventually stopped inside his garage at a home on Indian Warrior Trail. Following an encounter, the deputy fired his gun, shooting Mendoza. He later died at the hospital.

FOX 26 obtained dispatch audio from the night of the incident, which includes the words "accidental discharge."

THE VIDEO

The surveillance video captures the vehicle involved as well as the sound of a single gunshot being heard.

The video also captured numerous police vehicles as well as one other person pulling up to the scene after the shooting occurred.

**WARNING: The video below may be graphic in nature for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.**

What's next:

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to FOX 26 that the case remains active as they work through all the facts of what happened. Once the Texas Rangers complete the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Brazoria County DA's Office.