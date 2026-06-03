Dispatch audio obtained from night Brazoria County deputy shot Lake Jackson teen

The Brief John Mendoza Jr., 18, was shot and killed by a Brazoria County deputy in Lake Jackson. In dispatch audio obtained by FOX 26, the words "accidental discharge" can be heard. Investigators have not said what transpired in the garage that led to the shooting.



The words "accidental discharge" can be heard over dispatch audio from the night an 18-year-old man was shot and killed by a Brazoria County deputy.

FOX 26 obtained the audio from the moments surrounding the shooting that ended in the death of John Mendoza Jr. in Lake Jackson.

An investigation into what transpired before the shooting is still ongoing, and Mendoza’s family wants answers.

Shooting leaves teen dead

What they're saying:

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began just after midnight on Monday when a deputy tried to pull over Mendoza near FM 2004. Two other teens were reportedly in the car.

Authorities say Mendoza kept driving and eventually stopped inside his garage at a home on Indian Warrior Trail. Following an encounter, the deputy fired his gun, shooting Mendoza. He later died at the hospital.

FOX 26 obtained dispatch audio from the night of the incident, which includes the words "accidental discharge."

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what led to the initial traffic stop or what transpired during the encounter inside the garage that prompted the shooting. Officials have not provided a timeline for when the investigation will be concluded.

Family and advocates demand answers

What they're saying:

Mendoza's family spoke outside their home on Tuesday, seeking accountability and demanding a fair and thorough investigation. Mendoza was an incoming sophomore at Texas State University and had received offers to play football.

"I see him lying there. I'm checking pulses and I'm grabbing his hands," his father told FOX 26. "I'm kissing him, telling him I love him, trying to get him to respond. My son's body laid there lifeless for nothing. They took the best thing of me. He was a good kid."

The family says they have received little information from investigators despite being asked for information themselves.

"There’s been no information, they seem to want tons of information from me, and I’ve gotten nothing," his father said.

Local advocacy groups are stepping in to support the family through the process.

"We’re here to ensure that the family gets the answers, that they get transparency, and this was not a case of racial profiling. That’s what we’re hoping for, and we’re going to stand and support the family," Dr. Sergio Lira, president of Greater Houston LULAC 4967 says.

Brazoria County sheriff gives response

Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman gave this statement:

I know there are many questions surrounding the recent officer-involved shooting that resulted in the tragic loss of a young man.

This is a serious matter, and I hear the concerns and emotions expressed throughout our community. I also understand why people are seeking answers. I assure you, we seek those same answers. Our limited public comments should not be interpreted as a lack of concern, urgency, or recognition of the seriousness of this incident.

From the outset, I requested an independent investigation of the shooting and the events that led up to it. This investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers and the Brazoria County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. One of my responsibilities as your Sheriff is to ensure that this investigation proceeds objectively and without interference. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to full cooperation with the investigation, no matter the results.

Because this investigation is ongoing, I am unable to comment on specific matters and facts related to the active investigation.

Please continue to keep the family, our community and all those affected by this tragedy in your prayers as our community grieves.

Active investigation turned over to state

What's next:

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to FOX 26 that the case remains active as they work through all the facts of what happened. Once the Texas Rangers complete the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Brazoria County DA's Office.