After losing her baby boy at 26 weeks, mother has baby girl fighting for her life in NICU at Texas Children's

The Brief A New Caney mother lost her baby boy at 26 weeks and now has a baby girl fighting for her life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Texas Children's Hospital. Her daughter, Remi, was born weighing only two pounds and one ounce. She's 6-months-old, but no one knows when she will make it home.



A New Caney mother lost her baby boy at 26 weeks and now has a baby girl fighting for her life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Texas Children's Hospital.

New Caney mother fighting for baby girl

What they're saying:

What prompted Crystal Holba to tell her story?

"I want other people to hear this," she said. "Lots of people have gone through this but haven't told their story."

Tragedy first struck in October 2024. Crystal's baby boy died at 26 weeks.

"It was the worst feeling in the world," said Crystal. "It was like a tightening in my stomach, the worst thing I ever felt."

Last February, Crystal left the hospital again without a baby in her arms.

Her daughter, Remi, was born weighing only two pounds and one ounce.

"Seeing her there fighting so much, it gives me that fight back," Crystal said. "Because she's so little, and she's fighting, I've got to fight for her."

Crystal is allowed to hold Remi from time to time.

She's 6-months-old, but no one knows when she will make it home.

Remi has a 7-year-old brother who can't wait to hold his baby sister.

Crystal credits her faith for keeping her going.

"These kids, they need me, she needs me," she said. "If I'm not OK, she's not going to be OK."