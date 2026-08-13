Northwest Freeway crash: Driver dead after vehicle hits guardrail, overturns

Houston police are investigating a crash in the northwest Houston area along U.S. 290 after a driver was found dead by officers Wednesday evening.

Deadly crash along US 290 feeder road

What we know:

According to Sergeant Mike Barrow, police responded to a crash on the Northwest Freeway near the Fairbanks exit on the feeder road going inbound.

Police say a black SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed on the feeder road and made minor contact with a second vehicle. It's believed the SUV's driver lost control and hit a guardrail which caused him to flip his vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

What we don't know:

At this time, the identity of the driver is unknown.

Police have not determined if the driver was impaired.