Texas City: Missing person found dead at Moses Lake following extensive search

The Brief A search for a missing man has ended after he was found dead by first responders, officials said. Texas City resident Robert Gass, 74, left his home in the Moses lake area by boat Officials said a neighbor reported seeing Gass' boat capsized near the flood gate.



A search for a missing man has ended after he was found dead by first responders, officials said.

Texas City search: Missing person found dead by first responders at Moses Lake

What we know:

Texas City police said at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Robert Gass, 74, who was a Texas City resident, went fishing on Moses Lake.

Then around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a neighbor of Gass saw Gass' boat capsized in Moses Lake near the flood gate.

Officials said the Texas City Fire Department, Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Texas Search and Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded and conducted an extensive search of Moses Lake using boats and helicopters.

Photo from the scene

Officials stated Gass was located near the center of Moses Lake while the search was underway.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused Gass' boat to capsize.