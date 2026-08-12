Tropical Storm Cristobal forms

The Brief Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. It poses no threat to the mainland U.S. There are also other disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic as the peak of hurricane season approaches.



Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday.

Cristobal is moving away from the mainland U.S. toward the Azores in the North Atlantic.

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cristobal.

(FOX Weather)



What they're saying:

"Slow weakening is forecast, and Cristobal is forecast to dissipate on Thursday," the National Hurricane Center wrote in its advisory for the storm.

Texas already hit by two tropical storms this year

The backstory:

Cristobal is the third-named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs until Nov. 30.

The previous two storms – Arthur and Bertha – both impacted Texas.

Other tropical disturbances being tracked in Atlantic Ocean

While Cristobal poses no threat to Texas, there are other tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean this week.

One has a high chance of development. The other has a low chance of becoming something more substantial.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



What's next:

While it is too early to know whether either are threats to Texas, computer forecast models indicate one of them may be bound for the Caribbean Sea.

The most active time of the year for hurricanes is between August and October, with Sep. 10 marking the statistical peak of the season.

The next name on the 2026 Atlantic list is Dolly, followed by Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo.