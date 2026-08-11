Bulldozers begin work on border security project in Big Bend National Park

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The Brief Heavy machinery has begun clearing land in Big Bend National Park for border security roads and detection technology. The project faces bipartisan opposition from local officials, businesses and environmental groups over environmental and economic concerns. Lawsuits and state challenges are underway, but federal officials have waived environmental rules and construction is moving forward.



Bulldozers began moving earth in Big Bend National Park to lay the groundwork for a network and border security measures, despite bipartisan opposition to the plan.

Customs and Border Protection officials are only planning detection technology and patrol roads along the southern border of the park. To build those roads, heavy machinery has moved into the park and started uprooting natural vegetation.

The Center for Biological Diversity's national public lands advocate, Laiken Jordahl, called the construction the "most heinous attack" on a national park in decades.

What they're saying:

"Big Bend belongs to us all, and sacrificing it is a betrayal of every Texan and every American who believes our national parks should be protected," Jordahl said. "We won’t stop fighting this reckless assault on Big Bend National Park and America’s natural heritage until this destruction ends."

The Center for Biological Diversity is one of many groups that have filed lawsuits in an attempt to stop the construction.

As the bulldozers and excavators go to work, many are asking where Texas leadership is, as opposition to the project has been widespread and bipartisan.

"Bulldozers and excavators are being trucked into the wildest corner of Texas, preparing to inflict an irreversible scar on the national park," Jordahl said. "This absurd project is despised by everyone in West Texas. When will Texas leadership step in?"

The Texas Attorney General's Office has not yet returned a request for comment.

The Department of Homeland Security waived dozens of environmental laws and regulations for the project, while awarding $1.7 billion for the work through the park.

Lawmakers and leaders on both sides call for an end to Big Bend construction

Local perspective:

Voices on both sides of the aisle have been loud and vocal about preventing construction throughout the national park and surrounding areas of the region.

All five sheriffs in the border region have opposed barrier construction, citing the area's mountains, canyons, desert and the Rio Grande as natural protection in the area. All 14 border county judges have also called for greater transparency on the project and for security measures to be better suited to the terrain.

What they're saying:

Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland, a former border patrol agent, warned against a one-size fits all approach to the border.

"Build physical barriers where they provide measurable operational value," Cleveland said. "Deploy technology where technology works."

Many find the proposed measures of surveillance more acceptable compared to a physical wall that would cut off river access and threaten crops and livestock.

Andrew Maheleris, a spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott, said Big Bend provides a great opportunity to use technology.

"Rugged, isolated areas like Big Bend are great opportunities to deploy technology to aid in securing the border," Meheleris said.

The other side:

Other Texas officials have moved to fight the project. On July 31, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham accused federal contractors of clearing state-owned land without permission.

Buckingham sent cease-and-desist letters to CBP, the company leasing the property, and a subcontractor. She says this is not a fight over border security, but control over Texas land.

The Texas General Land Office alleges that more than a mile of state land in Presidio County, Texas was cleared to make way for border wall construction without written approval.

Democratic Lieutenant Governor nominee and state Rep. Vikki Goodwin called videos of equipment moving through the park "devastating to watch."

"State leadership should be stopping this purely political stunt destroying Big Bend," Goodwin said. "They don’t have the courage to stand up to Trump."

Goodwin's opponent, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, did not respond to a request for comment.

Business owners say Big Bend project would ‘devastate’ economy

Last week, 140 local businesses, outfitters and recreation groups called on Texas leaders to halt the project in the region. They said building barriers and roads and closing river access would put river outfitters out of business and devastate the regional economy.

Local perspective:

Big Bend National Park drew 561,469 visitors in 2024. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, those visitors spent an estimated $56.8 million in the surrounding communities and generated $63.7 million in total economic output for the region.

Data shows tourism in the Big Bend Region supports more than 28,000 jobs.

By the numbers:

CBP's Big Bend Sector covers 517 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border and had just 1.3% of the total border apprehensions made in 2025. No unauthorized vehicle crossings have been documented in the region.