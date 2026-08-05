$1.1M in cocaine seized at Texas border

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The Brief Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $1 million in cocaine during two separate stops at the Laredo Port of Entry. Authorities seized more than 87 pounds of cocaine over the course of both stops. Both drivers were arrested and their vehicles were seized.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $1 million in illegal drugs over the course of two separate incidents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

What we know:

Officers made the first seizure on July 20 at the World Trade Bridge when a 31-year-old Mexican man driving a Kenworth trailer with a shipment of bell peppers was pulled for extra inspection. The inspection found 16 packages containing more than 37 pounds of alleged cocaine in the trailer.

The second seizure happened on July 22, when a 37-year-old Mexican woman was stopped for a second inspection at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. CBP said the inspection found 22 packages with more than 50 pounds of cocaine inside the Kia Sportage she was driving.

The estimated combined street value of both seizures is $1,175,967.

What they're saying:

"These significant seizures underscore the dedication and vigilance of our CBP officers in preventing dangerous narcotics from entering our country," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Through the use of advanced technology, canine teams, and the commitment of our personnel, we continue to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and protect our communities from harm."

What we don't know:

CBP said the narcotics, vehicle and tractor were all seized as a result of the stops. Both drivers were also arrested.

The names of the drivers and the charges they're facing were not released.