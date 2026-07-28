Man sentenced to at least 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of killing Harris Co. deputy constable

The Brief A jury has delivered its sentence after a man was found guilty of killing a Harris County deputy constable and her child back in 2024. Omar Jose Alvarado was sentenced to at least 20 years behind bars after being found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter. According to the judgment, Alvarado was sentenced to 25 years for the death of Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable Katherine Hutson and 20 years for the death of Hutson's eight-year-old daughter, Kacey.



A jury has delivered its sentence after a man was found guilty of killing a Harris County deputy constable and her child back in 2024.

What we know:

Omar Jose Alvarado was sentenced to at least 20 years behind bars after being found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

According to the judgment, Alvarado was sentenced to 25 years for the death of Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable Katherine Hutson and 20 years for the death of Hutson's eight-year-old daughter, Kacey.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether the two sentences will be served consecutively or concurrently.

The backstory:

The crash happened in November 2024 on the I-10 Katy Freeway.

Constable Hutson had been working an off-duty traffic control job for a construction crew at the time of the crash. She was inside her white Chevrolet Impala with its emergency light bar equipment on, positioned behind the construction crew for safety. Kacey was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to investigators, Alvarado was driving a gray Mazda 3 westbound on the freeway when he struck the Impala from behind. The impact caused a fiery explosion, killing both Hutson and her daughter at the scene. A 25-year-old female passenger in Alvarado’s vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.