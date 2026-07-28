Situational awareness expert shares simple safety tips after recent Houston-area shootings

The Brief Three recent shootings at Highland Village, a Cypress Kroger, and Deerbrook Mall have many people asking how they can better protect themselves in public. A Houston self-defense instructor says simple habits—like staying off your phone, paying attention to your surroundings and parking strategically—can improve your situational awareness. The expert says the goal isn't to live in fear, but to be prepared if something unexpected happens.



After three recent shootings at popular shopping destinations across the Houston area, many people are asking the same question: How can I better protect myself in public?

The incidents include the Highland Village shopping center shootout, a shooting following a fight inside a Cypress Kroger, and most recently, the shooting at Deerbrook Mall that sent shoppers running for cover.

FOX 26 spoke with Robert Webre, founder and lead instructor of Silverback Self Defense in Cypress, about practical ways people can become more aware of their surroundings before an emergency happens.

Awareness starts before you get out of your car

Webre says many people believe violence will never happen to them, but that's exactly why they should make situational awareness part of their daily routine.

One of the first steps, he says, begins before entering a store.

During a demonstration outside his business, Webre explained why he recommends backing into a parking space whenever possible. Doing so provides a better view of the area and allows drivers to leave more quickly if an emergency develops.

He also suggests parking near sidewalks or areas with higher visibility instead of isolated spots farther away.

Put the phone away and pay attention

According to Webre, one of the biggest distractions people face today is their cell phone.

He encourages people to put their phones away while walking through parking lots or entering buildings so they can focus on what's happening around them.

Once inside, he says it's important to stay alert. If something feels out of place or makes you uncomfortable, trust your instincts, and move away from the situation.

Don't let everyday activities become distractions

Webre says situational awareness is just as important outdoors.

While walking near his gym, he demonstrated how wearing both earbuds can limit a person's ability to hear someone approaching from behind or notice potential danger.

Instead, he recommends keeping at least one ear free or avoiding headphones altogether when walking or exercising alone.

Stay prepared—not paranoid

Webre says the goal isn't to make people afraid to shop, exercise or enjoy public spaces.

Instead, he wants people to build simple habits that keep them aware of what's happening around them.

According to Webre, staying alert, minimizing distractions and trusting your instincts can make a significant difference if a dangerous situation unfolds.