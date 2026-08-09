Passenger killed in Brazoria County UTV wreck; driver arrested

The Brief Richwood Police say a woman was ejected from a UTV during a rollover crash. Officers say they found probable cause to arrest the alleged driver of the UTV. A blood test was performed on the suspect.



A man was arrested overnight for a UTV crash that killed a woman in Richwood, according to police.

Brazoria County: Fatal Richwood crash

What we know:

Police say the crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Bayou Bend Drive, near FM 2004 and Oakwood Trail.

The crash was reported as a "single-vehicle rollover crash involving an off-road UTV."

Police say multiple people were on the UTV, and a 33-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials believe 38-year-old Sean Berkley was driving the UTV at the time, and speed and alcohol are suspected of playing a role in the crash. Police say they had "probable cause to arrest Berkley for Intoxication Manslaughter."

Officials then reportedly served a warrant to collect a blood sample from Berkley, and they're waiting on the results.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.