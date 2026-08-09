Police-involved shooting leaves gunman and victim dead inside Houston parking garage

The Brief Two men died late Saturday night following an officer-involved shooting at an apartment parking garage on Westheimer Road. Officers responded to a "person down" call, found a gunman standing over an unresponsive victim, and opened fire when he refused to drop his weapon. Authorities have not yet released the identities of either man, and the relationship between them remains under investigation.



Two men are dead after an officer-involved shooting late Saturday night inside a southwest Houston parking garage, police said.

Two dead in Houston parking garage shooting

What we know:

Houston Police officers were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. to a report of a person down inside a parking garage at 8820 Westheimer Road in the Mid West and Briarmeadow area.

When officers arrived six minutes later, they found a gunman standing over an unresponsive male who had a gunshot wound.

According to police, officers ordered the gunman to drop his weapon. When the man failed to comply, multiple officers fired their weapons, striking him.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced both men deceased.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and the gunman have not yet been released, and police said the gunman's criminal history is currently unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.