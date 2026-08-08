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Deadly drive-by shooting reported in East Houston

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FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 8, 2026 6:20 PM CDT
Published August 8, 2026 6:20 PM CDT
Deadly drive-by shooting reported in East Houston
Deadly drive-by shooting reported in East Houston

Deadly drive-by shooting reported in East Houston

At least one person has died after a reported drive-by shooting in East Houston on Saturday evening, according to police.

HOUSTON - At least one person has died after a reported drive-by shooting in East Houston on Saturday evening, according to police.

East Houston drive-by shooting

Police confirmed a shooting call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Mesa Drive near East Houston Road.

One person was pronounced deceased when first responders arrived at the scene.

Police say multiple "patients" were reported in this shooting, but officials cannot confirm the number of victims at this time.

There is no word on whether any suspects were still at the scene when officers arrived.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Police

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