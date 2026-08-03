FIFA match promoter charged with transportation of child pornography

The Brief Ali Homoud Alnaimi, 42, is accused of transporting child pornography, authorities said. Authorities arrested Alnaimi after he returned to the U.S. on a cruise ship from Mexico while vacationing before a planned return to Qatar. If convicted, Alnaimi faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.



A 42-year-old match promoter with the FIFA national football organization and a representative of Qatar's football team has been charged with transporting child pornography, federal authorities announced.

Authorities arrest FIFA match promoter after cruise returned to Galveston

What we know:

According to a federal criminal complaint, Ali Homoud Alnaimi entered the United States from Qatar and was later arrested in Galveston after returning from a cruise to Mexico.

During a detention hearing on July 29, prosecutors said images found on Alnaimi's phones allegedly depicted the sexual exploitation of young boys, including children believed to be under the age of five.

Authorities also argued he posed a significant flight risk because he could easily return to Qatar, which does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

Two days later, according to a release, a federal judge ordered Alnaimi detained pending further criminal proceedings.

Investigators allege Alnaimi traveled through multiple states while visiting the United States and was vacationing in Galveston before planning to depart for Qatar. Prosecutors claim he brought child sexual abuse material into the country and that investigators found numerous videos depicting the material on his cellphone following his arrest.

Alnaimi is charged with transportation of child pornography.

What's next:

If convicted, Alnaimi faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.