The Brief KAMP Houston confirmed on social media that it is closing after six years. The social media post teases another project that's in progress. News of the closure was spreading around social media before the it was confirmed.



A viral Houston club has confirmed on social media that it is closed after six years of business.

KAMP Houston closure confirmed

What they're saying:

KAMP Houston, an outdoor, campground-themed "restaurant and dining experience," confirmed social media rumors with a post of its own.

"After 6 AMAZING SEASONS, the Kamp Grounds is officially closed," the post reads. "Unfortunately, we weren't able [able] to come to terms for our lease extension, along with ongoing sound and parking challenges with our neighbors."

The end of the post teases that there is a new venue "concept" already in the works.

(Photo courtesy of KAMP Houston)

The venue was owned by A-Life Hospitality Group, which owns other Houston hotspots such as Lost and Found, Bungalow Downtown Dining, and the Prospect Park Restaurant.

Big picture view:

News of KAMP Houston's closure started spreading on social media before it was confirmed.

Patrons and DJs who performed at the venue have been sharing photos and memories of their time at KAMP and their disappointment in its closure, calling the venue a staple of Houston nightlife.