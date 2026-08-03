Missing in Montgomery County: Family pleads for help finding missing woman with dementia

The Brief A Montgomery County family is asking for the public's help to find a missing grandmother, 58-year-old Maria Ortiz. Family says Ortiz has dementia and disappeared two weeks ago while walking home from a relative's house in New Caney. Anyone with information about Ortiz's whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-538-5900.



Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding a missing 58-year-old woman who disappeared two weeks ago in New Caney.

Family desperately searching for missing grandmother

What we know:

Family members say Maria Ortiz has dementia and went missing while walking home from a relative's house on July 20.

Her daughter says Ortiz was last seen by family around noon outside a relative's home along Knoll Drive near Country Estates Drive. Surveillance video captured Maria walking away from the home.

58-year-old Maria Ortiz

Family members say Maria lives just around the corner and told them she was walking home, but she never made it.

A witness reported seeing Maria walking down the street a few hours later, but she has not been seen since.

When Maria disappeared, she was wearing a blue Houston Texans shirt, blue shorts and sparkly black Crocs.

What they're saying:

Maria's daughter, Carla Ortiz, says her mother may have become confused because of her dementia.

"She just kind of wandered off, which is somewhat normal to her because of her dementia. She can think her house is in different directions," said Carla Ortiz. "Although it has not been signed off by a physician, dementia pops up on most of her medical history."

Carla Ortiz is requesting the public's help to find her mother.

"Please help us find our mom. She's been gone for two weeks. We don't know how she is. We hope she is doing fine. And if anybody has any information or thinks it may be her, contact 911 or the non-emergency number at 936-538-5900," Carla Ortiz said.

This is not the first time Maria has gone missing. Her daughter says Maria disappeared last December, but was found safe the next day.

What you can do:

Now, the family is hoping someone will recognize Maria and help bring her home.

Anyone with information about Maria Ortiz's whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-538-5900.