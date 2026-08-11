Heroic goose alerts Texas family to middle-of-the-night barn fire

The Brief Feathered First Responder: A pet goose named Goosey saved a Texas family's homestead by honking loudly to wake them up when their barn caught fire in the middle of the night. Caught on Camera: The family expressed "pure disbelief" after reviewing home security footage that captured the bird's life-saving alarm. Unlikely Hero: The mother admitted she was historically terrified of geese before her daughter convinced her to adopt Goosey at a poultry expo four months earlier.



A Texas family is counting their blessings—and thanking a feathered friend—after a home security camera captured the incredible moment a heroic goose alerted its owners to a middle-of-the-night barn fire.

Chelsea Gerber told Storyful that the blaze broke out unexpectedly on her family's property, but their pet goose, named "Goosey," immediately sprang into action.

"Our barn caught fire in the middle of the night and our goose, Goosey, alerted us by honking, waking us up!" Gerber said. "We were fortunate to get all the flames out and everyone is safe."

WATCH: Security footage captures noisy alarm

Gerber said her family was in "pure disbelief" when they later reviewed the home security footage and saw Goosey's frantic, life-saving warning.

"I feel extremely grateful," Gerber added.

From Mother's Day surprise to homestead hero

Goosey only joined the Gerber family earlier this year as a Mother's Day addition, despite some initial hesitation.

"I attended a poultry expo event with my daughter. I am historically terrified of geese, but they had a tent set up called 'Hug a Goose' and my kiddo could not resist," Gerber told Storyful.

She reluctantly agreed to let her daughter bring Goosey home.

"Four months later, he saved our homestead!" Gerber said.

Local authorities have not reported any injuries to the family or their animals, and the farm remains intact thanks to the early warning.