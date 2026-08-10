Man charged with murder in deadly Houston bus stop shooting

The Brief Kelvin Demon Lyons, 38, has been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old Amond Morrison in July. Police say an argument at a bus stop preceded the shooting.



A man has been charged after a deadly shooting at a Houston bus stop last month, police say.

Kelvin Demon Lyons, 38, has been charged with murder in the death of 51-year-old Amond Morrison.

Kelvin Demon Lyons (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The backstory:

Officers responded to a bus stop near Fondren Road and Hwy 90 Alt in southwest Houston on July 25 after receiving a report of a suspicious person.

When they arrived, they found Morrison shot. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

According to police, Morrison and another man were involved in an argument before the shooting. The suspect then left the scen.

Police say the investigation led to Lyons being identified as the suspect in the case.

He was arrested Friday by members of HPD's Southwest Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team.