Discovered remains believed to be those of missing New Caney woman

The Brief Officials say they found human remains while searching for Maria Ortiz of New Caney. While the remains are believed to be Ortiz, authorities are waiting to confirm the remains' identity. Maria Ortiz was last seen in late July walking home from a relative's house.



Montgomery County authorities are working to confirm whether the human remains they have discovered are those of a missing New Caney woman.

Remains believed to be missing woman

What they're saying:

Officials say the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Texas Search and Rescue have recovered the remains of who they believe to be 58-year-old Maria Ortiz.

The remains are not confirmed to be Ortiz at this time, but authorities say they were found near Ortiz's home and are "consistent" with findings from their investigation.

The identity of the remains is expected to be confirmed through dental records later this week.

The backstory:

Family members of Maria Ortiz spoke to FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann earlier this month.

Loved ones say Ortiz has dementia and went missing while walking home from a relative's house on July 20.

Her daughter says Ortiz was last seen by family around noon outside a relative's home along Knoll Drive near Country Estates Drive. Surveillance video captured Maria walking away from the home.

Family members say Maria lives just around the corner and told them she was walking home, but she never made it.

A witness reported seeing Maria walking down the street a few hours later, but she has not been seen since.

When Maria disappeared, she was wearing a blue Houston Texans shirt, blue shorts and sparkly black Crocs.

MORE: Family pleads for help finding missing woman with dementia