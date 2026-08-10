Popular Houston wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving couples scrambling

The Brief A popular wedding venue in downtown Houston has unexpectedly shut down, leaving couples scrambling. A bride says she found out the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice was permanently closing in an email. FOX 26 reached out to the venue and is still waiting for a response.



A popular wedding venue in downtown Houston has unexpectedly shut down, leaving couples scrambling to find new venues for their big day.

Bride left in limbo after venue closes

What we know:

A bride tells FOX 26 she found out the Crystal Ballroom at The Rice along Texas Avenue was permanently closing in an email.

Vanessa Morana said she had booked the venue just a few weeks ago for her wedding next summer. She was getting ready to send out her save-the-dates when she received an email Friday informing her that the venue was suddenly closing.

Luckily, she did not lose any money, but she says she is shocked and disappointed.

"Honestly, that day was horrible for me and my fiancé," Vanessa Morana said. "It was very sad. Also, that place is so historic to Houston. It’s been there forever. It’s just gone. People can’t celebrate their weddings there anymore."

Morana says she and her fiancé had been looking forward to having their wedding reception at the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice.

"I have been looking for venues for a while. Something that makes sense for us, that fits our budget, that fits our vision," Morana said. "It’s something that takes so long to find the right fit, and it just kind of feels that we’re starting from zero. All the progress that we had is gone, basically."

According to the email sent to the couple, the venue had been operating through an extended lobby construction project over the past 10 months. The email said the ongoing challenges made it impossible to continue operations.

Wedding planner shares advice for couples

Wedding planner Mary Rios says the closure could have a significant impact on couples who have already spent months planning their weddings and made financial commitments to the venue.

Rios says Morana was fortunate because she had not yet paid her deposit.

"You know, with Vanessa, thankfully they did not have to give their deposit, but it’s unfortunate for the ones who are out thousands of dollars," Rios said.

The email from the venue apologized for the disappointment and hardship the closure will cause for people who planned to celebrate their weddings and other once-in-a-lifetime occasions.

It also stated that because of the closure, the venue is unable to execute future events or fulfill its contractual obligations.

Rios says couples should take steps to protect themselves financially when booking a wedding venue.

"I think it’s so important that you can’t just rely on the reviews anymore, because when a venue has been around for so long, and you trust that since you’ve been doing weddings there forever, that you trust that they’re still going to be there," Rios said.

Rios recommends couples consider event insurance, which could help protect them from losing thousands of dollars if something unexpected happens.

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to REM Global Inc. and 909 Events about the venue closure, including what led to the shutdown and whether couples who paid a deposit will get their money back. FOX 26 is still waiting for a response.

The phone number for the venue is no longer in service, and its website is also down.