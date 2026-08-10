Logan Michael Parker sentenced to two life terms for kidnapping, sexual assault of pregnant Conroe store clerk

The Brief A Montgomery County jury sentenced 23-year-old Logan Michael Parker to two life sentences after convicting him of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping. The charges stemmed from the April 2025 kidnapping and sexual assault of a pregnant convenience store clerk in Conroe Police said surveillance footage, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center and FLOCK license plate cameras helped investigators identify and arrest Parker within hours of the attack.



A 23-year-old man was sentenced to two life terms after a Montgomery County jury convicted him of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a pregnant convenience store clerk in Conroe, authorities announced.

Montgomery County jury sentences Logan Michael Parker to two life terms

What we know:

Logan Michael Parker was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping in connection with the April 10, 2025, attack. The jury handed down the two life sentences last week.

The backstory:

Police said the attack occurred during the early morning hours after Parker arrived at a convenience store in Conroe. Parker kidnapped and sexually assaulted a pregnant clerk, according to authorities.

Investigators later obtained surveillance footage that showed images of the suspect and his vehicle, police said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center used an image of the suspect to identify him as Parker, according to police. Investigators also entered a description of the vehicle into the FLOCK license plate camera system and identified a license plate associated with it.

Conroe patrol officers subsequently located Parker's vehicle just hours after the attack. Parker was inside the vehicle and was arrested, police said.

At trial, jurors heard evidence from prosecutors and the defense before finding Parker guilty on both charges.

Conroe Police Chief Jon Buckholtz credited cooperation among local law enforcement agencies, investigators and prosecutors, as well as surveillance and license plate recognition technology, with helping authorities make an arrest within hours.

What they're saying:

"I am very thankful that we have a professional, experienced, and well-trained collaborative team in Montgomery County that can respond to a terribly impactful crime like this with swiftness and empathy," Buckholtz said.

The chief said modern investigative technology helped officers locate Parker quickly, but emphasized that technology was only part of the investigation.

"This subject was located and separated from society in hours," Buckholtz said. "That was made possible through the tools of modern law enforcement and importantly, good, solid police work."