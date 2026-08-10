Fulshear Police Department launches e-moto, e-bike, e-scooter safety campaign amid growing concerns

The Brief Fulshear police are launching a two-week safety campaign focused on e-motos, e-bikes and e-scooters as concerns grow over younger riders speeding, riding against traffic, and using the devices in unsafe areas. Police are urging parents to understand exactly what they are buying, warning that some vehicles marketed as "e-bikes" may actually be high-powered electric motorcycles subject to different laws. The campaign comes as school districts, first responders and law enforcement agencies across the Houston area are also responding to concerns surrounding e-bikes and other electric vehicles.



The Fulshear Police Department is stepping up education and enforcement surrounding e-motos, e-bikes and e-scooters as the devices continue to grow in popularity, particularly among younger riders.

Fulshear Police Department launching safety campaign for student, parents about e-motos, e-bikes, e-scooters

What we know:

The department launched a two-week safety campaign on August 10 that will continue through August 21.

Police say the goal is primarily education and prevention, but officers could issue citations when they encounter violations that pose a significant safety risk.

According to Fulshear Police, officers have seen concerns involving younger riders who may not fully understand traffic laws. Those behaviors include riding against traffic, failing to yield, carrying passengers on devices that are not designed for them and traveling at speeds that may be unsafe for the surrounding environment.

One of the department's biggest messages is directed at parents. Police are encouraging families to understand exactly what type of electric vehicle they are purchasing before giving it to a child.

Not every electric two-wheeled vehicle is legally considered an e-bike. Factors including the vehicle's speed, power and design can determine how it is classified under Texas law and where it can legally be operated. Police warn that something advertised or sold online as an "e-bike" may not necessarily meet the legal definition of an electric bicycle.

Parents are also being encouraged to consider whether their child has the maturity, experience and understanding of traffic laws needed to safely operate a device capable of traveling at relatively high speeds.

During the campaign, residents can expect to see increased patrols from Fulshear officers in areas where violations have been reported.

Police say officers will use discretion depending on the circumstances. Some riders may receive education or warnings, while more serious violations could result in citations.

The department says the campaign is not intended to target young riders or stop them from enjoying the devices. Instead, officers say they want riders to understand how vulnerable they can be if they are involved in a crash with a much larger vehicle.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 also spoke with Richard Ryder, lead technician at Handle Bar Cyclery near Fulshear, about what the shop is seeing, the differences between various electric bikes and vehicles and what parents should know before making a purchase.

The Fulshear campaign is the latest effort by local agencies and school districts to address concerns surrounding e-bikes, e-scooters and high-powered electric motorcycles.

FOX 26 has been following the issue across the Houston area.

Katy ISD still allows legal e-bikes with pedals on campus but prohibits high-powered electric motorcycles and mini-bikes.

Conroe ISD requires students to get off and walk bikes, e-bikes and scooters once they are on campus.

Barbers Hill ISD has gone further, prohibiting e-bikes and e-scooters on district property.

FOX 26 also spoke with Harris County ESD 11 officials who said nearly 200 children were hurt while riding e-bikes last year.

In the Spring area, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman reached out to multiple school districts, urging them to consider restrictions involving illegal e-bikes and high-powered electric motorcycles.

Across each of those stories, officials have stressed a similar message: parents and young riders need to understand what type of vehicle they are using, whether it is legal and where it can safely and legally be ridden.

Fulshear police say they hope starting those conversations now will prevent a serious injury or tragedy later.