Houston weather: Hot, humid weather on the way for Tuesday

The Brief Storms winding down Monday evening Hot and humid weather the rest of the school week A tropical wave could develop, but there is no threat to Texas



Expect warm temperatures to build back in after some rainfall on Monday.

BACK TO SCHOOL STORMS

Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday afternoon with brief heavy rain and even localized flooding in spots. Keep an eye on the radar and FOX Local as some afternoon outdoor school or after-school activities could be impacted. Rain & storms should fade before sunset.

SUMMER HEAT RETURNS

Rain chances drop after Monday as hotter weather builds back in. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s with muggy conditions through the rest of the school week with a few isolated afternoon storms.

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WATCHING THE TROPICS

There are three tropical waves in the Atlantic and one has a good chance to develop into a depression or tropical storm briefly this week. It remains far away in the east-central Atlantic with no threat to Texas. Keep checking back as we get closer to the busiest part of hurricane season which is usually September.