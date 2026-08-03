Harris County man charged with multiple child sexual abuse charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County man has been charged with multiple child sexual abuse offenses, according to court documents.
What we know:
Eduardo Rocky Barraza, 39, is charged with three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one count of indecency with a child, according to criminal complaints filed in Harris County District Court.
According to the charging documents, investigators allege the abuse occurred during four separate time periods:
- One count alleges continuous sexual abuse from December 2020 through December 2021 involving one victim.
- A second count alleges continuous sexual abuse from July 2017 through July 2018 involving another complainant.
- A third count alleges continuous sexual abuse from June 2016 through August 2016 involving a third complainant.
- A separate count alleges indecency with a child involving a fourth complainant in April 2014.
What's next:
Barraza is scheduled to appear in probable cause court on Monday evening where his bond will be set.
The Source: Court documents