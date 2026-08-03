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Harris County man charged with multiple child sexual abuse charges

By
Harris County
Published August 3, 2026 4:32 PM CDT
Published August 3, 2026 4:32 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A Harris County man has been charged with multiple child sexual abuse offenses, according to court documents. 
    • Eduardo Rocky Barraza, 39, is charged with three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one count of indecency with a child, according to criminal complaints filed in Harris County District Court.
    • Barraza is scheduled to appear in probable cause court on Monday evening where his bond will be set. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County man has been charged with multiple child sexual abuse offenses, according to court documents. 

What we know:

Eduardo Rocky Barraza, 39, is charged with three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one count of indecency with a child, according to criminal complaints filed in Harris County District Court.

According to the charging documents, investigators allege the abuse occurred during four separate time periods:

  • One count alleges continuous sexual abuse from December 2020 through December 2021 involving one victim.
  • A second count alleges continuous sexual abuse from July 2017 through July 2018 involving another complainant.
  • A third count alleges continuous sexual abuse from June 2016 through August 2016 involving a third complainant.
  • A separate count alleges indecency with a child involving a fourth complainant in April 2014.

What's next:

Barraza is scheduled to appear in probable cause court on Monday evening where his bond will be set. 

The Source: Court documents

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