Harris County man charged with multiple child sexual abuse charges

The Brief A Harris County man has been charged with multiple child sexual abuse offenses, according to court documents. Eduardo Rocky Barraza, 39, is charged with three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one count of indecency with a child, according to criminal complaints filed in Harris County District Court. Barraza is scheduled to appear in probable cause court on Monday evening where his bond will be set.



A Harris County man has been charged with multiple child sexual abuse offenses, according to court documents.

What we know:

Eduardo Rocky Barraza, 39, is charged with three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one count of indecency with a child, according to criminal complaints filed in Harris County District Court.

According to the charging documents, investigators allege the abuse occurred during four separate time periods:

One count alleges continuous sexual abuse from December 2020 through December 2021 involving one victim.

A second count alleges continuous sexual abuse from July 2017 through July 2018 involving another complainant.

A third count alleges continuous sexual abuse from June 2016 through August 2016 involving a third complainant.

A separate count alleges indecency with a child involving a fourth complainant in April 2014.

What's next:

Barraza is scheduled to appear in probable cause court on Monday evening where his bond will be set.