Tropical activity grows with peak of hurricane season a month away

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three systems in the Atlantic Ocean this week. It is too early to say if any will impact the mainland U.S. The statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10.



The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is a month away and, seemingly on cue, activity in the tropics has started ticking up.

What we know:

The National Hurricane Center said it is tracking three systems in the Atlantic Ocean this week.

Two of them have a low chance of becoming anything substantial. One of them, southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a medium chance of developing into something more impressive.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



It is too early to know for sure if the mainland U.S. will be impacted by the Cabo Verde system.

Peak of hurricane season approaching

An increase in Atlantic activity is expected at this time of year, with most hurricanes happening between mid-August and mid-October. The statistical peak is on Sept. 10.

Forecasters have maintained their predictions of a below-average season for 2026.

Tropical Storm Bertha on July 23, 2026. (NOAA / FOX Local)

There have only been two named storms so far this year – Arthur and Bertha. Both of them impacted Texas.

The next name on the list is Cristobal, followed by Dolly, Edouard and Fay.