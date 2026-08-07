Former Montgomery County detention officer arrested

The Brief A former Montgomery County detention officer has been arrested in connection with an incident that occurred at the Montgomery County Jail last month, officials said. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Miguel Cortez-Gonzales, 27, was arrested in connection with an alleged assault of an inmate. According to a release, the charge stems from an incident at the jail where Cortez-Gonzales is alleged to have assaulted a 25-year-old male while working as a detention officer.



A former Montgomery County detention officer has been arrested in connection with an incident that occurred at the Montgomery County Jail last month, officials said.

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Miguel Cortez-Gonzales, 27, was arrested in connection with an alleged assault of an inmate.

Authorities said Cortez-Gonzales was arrested on Friday morning and charged with violation of civil rights of person in custody.

Miguel Cortez-Gonzales (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

According to a release, the charge stems from an incident at the jail where Cortez-Gonzales is alleged to have assaulted a 25-year-old male while working as a detention officer.

The inmate sustained minor injuries, received medical treatment, and is in good health, officials said.

Officials stated Cortez-Gonzales had been working with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for 14 months.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the name of the inmate to protect the victim's rights and privacy.

What they're saying:

"The care and safety of every person in our custody is not only a constitutional responsibility, but one I take personally," said Sheriff Doolittle in a statement. "We are committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the public’s trust. No one is above the law. This type of behavior is not tolerated, and it will not be accepted within the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office."

What's next:

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.