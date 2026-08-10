The Brief Beloved photographer, educator, and community activist Georgia Provost has died. She served as president and CEO of Provost Studios, a nearly 80-year-old business that photographed generations of Houstonians and shot portraits for Black schools before integration. Provost graduated from Texas Southern University and taught photography there as a professor.



Beloved photographer, educator, and community activist Georgia Provost has died.

Georgia Provost dies at age 85

She served as president and CEO of Provost Studios, a nearly 80-year-old business that photographed generations of Houstonians and shot portraits for Black schools before integration. She worked there for nearly 70 years.

Provost graduated from Texas Southern University and taught photography there as a professor.

What they're saying:

Texas Southern University's National Alumni Association wrote on Facebook, "she didn't just witness history — she chronicled it and shaped it."

Texas Southern University said on Facebook, "Affectionately known as the "Mayor of Third Ward," Mrs. Provost was often seen arriving on campus with her TSU pin prominently displayed on the back of her clothing, a distinctive symbol of the profound connection she maintained with her alma mater. When asked about the placement of the pin, she would simply say, "I wear it on my back because TSU has ALWAYS had my back." Her words were a fitting reflection of the lifelong bond she shared with Texas Southern University and the unwavering pride she carried for the institution she loved so dearly."

You might also remember her from her appearances in commercials for River Oaks Chrysler Dodge.