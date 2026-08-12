New details on Crystal Ballroom at the Rice closure as couples await refunds

The Brief A bride impacted by the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice closure shared a new email with FOX 26 explaining why the venue allegedly shut down. According to a previous email, 909 Events Inc. intends to file for bankruptcy. Couples are still waiting for answers about refunds.



A bride impacted by the sudden closure of the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice in Downtown Houston has shared a new email with FOX 26 that provides more details about why the venue allegedly shut down.

Houston Crystal Ballroom shutdown update

What they're saying:

The bride, Mindy Escobedo, previously spoke with FOX 26 about the closure and the impact it has had on couples who booked weddings at the venue.

Escobedo shared an email she received from what appears to be the human resources department for 909 Events Inc.

The email also mentions Lawless Spirits and Kitchen, a private event space located at the Rice, and says that the venue has also shut down.

According to the email, a remodeling project disrupted business and the company’s leases were terminated by the landlord. The email said that as a result, the company could no longer operate the venues or fulfill upcoming events.

The email went on to say that no additional information would be provided at this time regarding deposits, advance payments or other contractual matters.

FOX 26 has reached out to 909 Events Inc. but has not received a response.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston brides left in limbo after Crystal Ballroom at the Rice closes

The other side:

Escobedo also previously shared an email she received from a law firm that represented 909 Events Inc. That email said the company intends to file for bankruptcy protection.

Escobedo said she was disappointed by the latest response and is still looking for answers about whether she will get her money back.

"They owe a lot of people money. They did acknowledge that they have contractual obligations, but they did not give me a timeline or confirm that I’m receiving my money back," Escobedo said.

Other venues stepping up

What you can do:

Several other wedding venues have reached out to FOX 26 offering to help couples impacted by the sudden closure.

FOX 26 is passing along the names of the venues, but couples are advised to do their own research.

Venues that have reached out include:

The Atrium Center

Sans Souci Venue

Copacabana Hall

The Waverly Collection