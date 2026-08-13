Houston weather: Warm, humid weather to remain for Friday, spotty storms possible

The Brief More August heat and humidity Spotty storms possible Friday A heat wave follows as we watch two Atlantic systems



HEAT AND HUMIDITY STICK AROUND

Very warm and humid weather will continue across Southeast Texas. Houston should climb into the middle to upper 90s, with plenty of sunshine and humidity making it feel even hotter.

A FEW STORMS RETURN FRIDAY

Moisture increases a bit Friday, opening the door for spotty showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Rain will not be widespread, but a few neighborhoods could briefly cool down beneath a storm.

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HEAT BUILDS AS THE TROPICS STIR

The heat quickly builds again this weekend, with upper 90s becoming widespread and a hotter stretch developing beyond that. Meanwhile, we’re keeping an eye on two tropical systems in the Atlantic. Neither is expected to affect Texas, but both remain worth watching as they move closer to the Caribbean.

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