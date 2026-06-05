Body of 33-year-old father of 4 sons found in Buffalo Bayou, his mother is desperate for answers
HOUSTON - A Houston mother is searching for answers after her 33-year-old son, Kenneth Young, was found dead in Buffalo Bayou just days after she last spoke with him. Young's death is among more than 200 bodies recovered from Houston-area bayous since 2017, including more than 30 found in 2024 and 2025 alone.
Houston mother seeking answers after her son was found dead in Buffalo Bayou
What they're saying:
His mother, Farrah Nelson, says she last spoke to her son on April 22.
She says her oldest child spent some time at a hotel located at 6885 Southwest Freeway with friends.
She says she knows Kenneth was on Instagram trying to get a ride back home from the hotel.
She says she also knows Kenneth was in the emergency room at Saint Joseph Hospital on April 25 based on a bill.
On April 30, Kenneth was found in Buffalo Bayou at 2200 South Sgt Macario Garcia Drive.
"The only thing they had of him was his flesh from being in the bayou," Farrah said. "They only identified him through fingerprints."
The exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Kenneth's mom says she's convinced he met foul play.
"There's a lot of people who know what happened to him," she said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division or Houston Crime Stoppers.
The Source: FOX 26's Randy Wallace spoke with the victim's mother, Farrah Nelson.