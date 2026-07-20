The Brief One person died, and 25 people were displaced after a multi-alarm fire tore through the Cypresswood Apartments early Monday morning. Sheriff’s deputies and neighbors evacuated residents before firefighters arrived and made an aggressive window rescue of one victim. A total of 13 civilians and five firefighters were impacted, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



One person is dead after a devastating multi-alarm fire tore through a Harris County apartment complex early Monday morning, destroying an eight-unit building and displacing dozens of residents.

Cypresswood apartment fire kills 1

What we know:

The fire was called in at Cypresswood Apartments on Cypresswood Drive near Kuykendahl Road around 1:40 a.m. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies saw the smoke from the fire while on an unrelated call.

Deputies and neighbors helped knock on doors to evacuate residents before fire crews arrived.

Klein Fire Department and multiple other crews were called to the scene to help, including Spring Fire Department, Ponderosa Fire Department, Harris County ESD 17 - Little York Fire Department, and Northwest Volunteer Fire Department.

The units who arrived first faced heavy fire and partial structure collapse. An aggressive window rescue had to be made for a resident who immediately needed CPR.

Officials say 13 residents were impacted. Six needed to be taken to nearby hospitals, but one died despite life-saving efforts. The other seven residents were treated at the scene.

Five firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion, dehydration, and smoke inhalation.

Klein FD says about 25 residents were displaced after the fire destroyed an 8-unit building.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

What's next:

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating how the fire started.