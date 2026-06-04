The Brief John Mendoza Jr., 18, was shot and killed by a Brazoria County deputy. The deputy has been identified. The investigation is ongoing, and the deputy is on administrative leave.



The Brazoria County deputy who shot and killed an 18-year-old man in Lake Jackson has been identified.

The deputy was identified as Kevin Tippit, according to Charles Adams, the attorney for the family of the man who was killed.

The Texas Rangers are still investigating the shooting that ended in the death of John Mendoza Jr. on Monday.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

Shooting leaves teen dead

What they're saying:

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began just after midnight on Monday when a deputy tried to pull over Mendoza near FM 2004. Two other teens were reportedly in the car.

Authorities say Mendoza kept driving and eventually stopped inside his garage at a home on Indian Warrior Trail. Following an encounter, the deputy fired his gun, shooting Mendoza. He later died at the hospital.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what led to the initial traffic stop or what transpired during the encounter inside the garage that prompted the shooting. Officials have not provided a timeline for when the investigation will be concluded.