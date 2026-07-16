Governor Abbott announces relief as Texas homeowners face skyrocketing insurance costs

The Brief Texas has some of the highest insurance rates in the nation and weather is a major factor. Gov. Greg Abbott is proposing a grant program to reinforce homeowner’s roofs and lower rates.



If you own a home in Texas, your property insurance bill is skyrocketing and now the affordability crisis has become so severe that Governor Greg Abbott rolled out a new proposal.

Proposed insurance program

The governor is calling for a $400 million taxpayer-funded grant program to help Texans pay for stronger roofs.

Weather is a major factor for increasing premiums, and this new proposal would give homeowners up to $10,000 to reinforce their roofs against wind and hail.

The hope is to drive down insurance costs, and the program is modeled after a highly successful program in Alabama.

According to data from the Texas department of Insurance, the average annual premium in the state was $1,961 in 2019 but in 2025 the average annual premium was $3,506.

In Texas, the standard wind and hail deductible shifted from a flat $2,000 to a 2% or higher of the home’s value.

What they're saying:

Rich Johnson, Insurance Council of Texas, says, "Right now, weather is the number one driver of homeowners insurance. Texas ranks in the top three or four of every single peril, whether it's lightning strikes, tornadoes, flooding, and especially hail."

Johnson says that the cost of insurance will continue to rise because of inflation, property values, weather, and more.

Unlocking America’s Future, an advocacy group, argues Texas also has one of the highest rates of claim denials.

TDI data shows 30.45% of closed claims are closed without payment.

Insurance companies argue these unpaid files are a result of claims falling below a homeowner’s deductible, but advocates argue insurance companies lack accountability and transparency.

Jayson O’Neil, Unlocking America’s Future, says, "The most valuable asset most Americans and Texans will ever have the opportunity to do is to invest in a home, invest in property but when that becomes out of reach, when that is no longer a possibility for first-time homebuyers, the next generation, working families, where are we going to be at in Texas and in this country."

What you can do:

If your claim is closed without payment, you can always ask your insurance company why, and they are required to tell you in writing.

The insurance industry maintains that their deductibles are clearly stated in every policy and urge homeowners to check their coverage every six months to know exactly what you will owe out of pocket.