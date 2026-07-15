Houston Restaurant Weeks 2026: Menus, dates, prices

The Brief Houston Restaurant Weeks will run from Aug. 1 through Sept. 7. Each meal purchase from a HRW menu triggers a donation to the Houston Food Bank. The menus for 2026 are out now and can be found on the Houston Restaurant Weeks website below.



It's one of Houston's favorite times of the year: Houston Restaurant Weeks! The dining event is back for another year and some new restaurants have joined the lineup.

This year, Houston Restaurant Weeks will run for 38 days from Aug. 1 through Sept. 7, and more than 350 restaurants are expected to participate.

How it works

Each HRW meal purchase triggers a donation to the Houston Food Bank:

$25 • 2-Course Brunch = $1 Donation from restaurant - 3 Meals Generated by Food Bank

$25 • 2-Course Lunch = $1 Donation from restaurant - 3 Meals Generated by Food Bank

$39 • 3-Course Dinner = $3 Donation from restaurant - 9 Meals Generated by Food Bank

$55 • 3-Course Dinner = $5 Donation from restaurant - 15 Meals Generated by Food Bank

Houston Restaurant Weeks menus

The 2026 menus are out now! Hundreds of restaurants all over Houston and in the suburbs are participating.

Click here to see the list of restaurants and their menus.

See previews of the Houston Restaurant Weeks menus on Foodies & Friends, available on the FOX LOCAL app.