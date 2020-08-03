Frank's Americana Revival
video

Frank's Americana Revival

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2020 runs from August 1 to September 7. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez takes a look at the menu at Frank's Americana Revival.

La Griglia Restaurant in River Oaks
video

La Griglia Restaurant in River Oaks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway. It’s the largest fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone have a look at what's on the menu at La Griglia in River Oaks.

Del Frisco's in the Galleria
video

Del Frisco's in the Galleria

It's time to dine out and do good. Houston Restaurant Weeks is going on now. Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone have a look at what's on the menu at Del Frisco’s.