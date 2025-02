Marry Me Chicken, Braised Short Rib Pappardelle top the menu at District 7

Serving eclectic American food for more than 20 years, all 4 District 7 restaurants are participating in EatDrinkHTX. Memorial, Eado, Midtown and the Downtown Market, each one offering different options on a $25 2-course dinner menu.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DISTRICT 7 Restaurant & Market - $25 Dinner

Katie Stone visits the Memorial area restaurant (15377 Memorial Drive) and meets Chef Orlando Hernandez who shares some of the special ingredients in each dish.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Margherita Pizza - District 7

Not included on the EatDrinkHTX discount but not to be forgotten are the signature cocktails at each location.

The restaurants are open Monday - Tuesday 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eat Drink HTX

Eat Drink HTX begins Feb. 15 and runs through Feb. 28. It is the sister campaign to Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Like foodie favorite HRW, Eat Drink HTX offers specially priced, prix fixe brunches, lunches and dinners along with a corresponding donation. Participating restaurants make donations based upon how many Eat Drink HTX meals they sell during the event.

Participating restaurants and Eat Drink HTX menus can be found at www.eatdrinkhtx.com. This year’s event will benefit the Houston Food Bank and Houston Kids’ Meals.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. and repeats on Saturday mornings.

Watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here: https://www.fox26houston.com/tag/entertainment/foodies-and-friends

About the Cleverly Stone Foundation

The backstory:

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank. HRW takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Learn more about the foundation at https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org and more about the Houston Food Bank at houstonfoodbank.org

