H-E-B yogurt recalled over undeclared almond

The affected product was marketed at H-E-B stores as Higher Harvest by H-E-B Dairy Free Coconut Yogurt. The recall impacts the strawberry flavor that is sold in 5.3-ounce plastic cups with foil lids.

The company said the recalled yogurt was shipped to stores in Texas on Nov. 24 and has the best by date of Jan. 2, 2026, printed on the bottom of the cup.

The recall comes after a customer complaint revealed the product contained almond and the packaging did not declare the presence of almond.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

What you can do:

Customers who purchased the yogurt and have an almond allergy or sensitivity should not eat the product.

Customers who purchased the product are urged to return it to the store for a refund or throw it away.

Consumers with questions may contact PlantBased Innovations at 978-600-0904, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. EST, or by email at info@storebrandpartner.com.