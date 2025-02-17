Real Agave offering a 3-course $25 all day dinner menu for EatDrinkHTX

Located on the first floor of Enterprise Plaza in downtown Houston (1100 Louisiana Street) Real Agave is a unique downtown eatery. The upscale tequila lounge serves traditional Mexican cuisine for lunch and dinner along with agave-inspired beverages, wine & beer in a vibrant atmosphere clad with custom, hand-painted Dia de Los Muertos murals and sleek design.

Katie Stone sits down with Foodies and Friends regular Ben Berg (Berg Hospitality Group – B.B. Butchers, The Annie Café & Bar, B.B. Lemon, B.B. Italia, Trattoria Sofia, Annabelle Brasserie, Prime 131) to talk about the restaurant, upcoming plans including The Ranch at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and of course the offerings on the EatDrinkHTX menu.

Real Agave is offering a $25 3 course dinner, available all day which includes appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Closed on the weekend, Real Agave is open Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., and offers an all day happy hour every Friday.

Eat Drink HTX begins Feb. 15 and runs through Feb. 28. It is the sister campaign to Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Eat Drink HTX is the sister campaign to Houston Restaurant Weeks. Like foodie favorite HRW, Eat Drink HTX offers specially priced, prix fixe brunches, lunches and dinners along with a corresponding donation. Participating restaurants make donations based upon how many Eat Drink HTX meals they sell during the event.

Participating restaurants and Eat Drink HTX menus can be found at www.eatdrinkhtx.com. This year’s event will benefit the Houston Food Bank and Houston Kids’ Meals.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. and repeats on Saturday mornings.

About the Cleverly Stone Foundation

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank. HRW takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Learn more about the foundation at https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org and more about the Houston Food Bank at houstonfoodbank.org

Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1 - September 1