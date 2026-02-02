Conroe ISD student stabbed on campus during fight, hospitalized; suspect in custody

The Brief A Grand Oaks High School student in Conroe ISD was hospitalized after they suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation on campus, according to school officials. The student suffered three shallow stab wounds during a fight and was hospitalized. Officials say the suspect in the stabbing was identified and taken into custody.



A Conroe ISD high school student was hospitalized after they suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation on campus, according to school officials.

What we know:

On Monday morning, an alert went out to parents stating emergency medical personnel was called to Grand Oaks High School for a student who received three shallow stab wounds during a fight.

The student was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and is receiving care, according to the school.

According to school officials, the suspect was taken into custody and the Conroe ISD Police Department was investigating the incident.

What they're saying:

Fred Black, the Grand Oaks HS principal, stated this:

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority. Situations like this are taken very seriously, and appropriate disciplinary action will be pursued in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. We encourage families to speak with their students about the importance of making safe choices and reporting concerns to a trusted adult."

Conroe ISD gave FOX 26 this statement:

"Recently, an altercation occurred on a Conroe ISD campus that resulted in one student sustaining three shallow stab wounds. EMS was immediately called, and the student is being transported to a local hospital. The Conroe ISD Police Department responded quickly and, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, was able to identify and apprehend the suspect. We are grateful for the swift and coordinated response of our law enforcement partners, whose actions helped ensure the situation was contained quickly and safely. There is no ongoing threat to students or staff. The incident remains under investigation, and appropriate disciplinary and legal actions will be pursued in accordance with district policy and the law."

What we don't know:

At this time the identity and ages of the students involved has not been released.