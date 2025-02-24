Rado Cafe & Market in Third Ward unites community with all-day cafe

The Brief Rado Cafe & Market is a hybrid all-day cafe and neighborhood market for the Third Ward community. The restaurant is participating in EatDrinkHTX with a $15 brunch menu and a $15 lunch menu.



Named for its historic location beneath the Eldorado Ballroom, Rado Cafe & Market is a hybrid all-day cafe and neighborhood market for the Third Ward community — bringing culturally-conscious prepared foods, fresh groceries, locally-sourced products and a bistro-inspired menu to the Emancipation corridor.

The brainchild of Lucille’s Hospitality Group, Rado is on a mission to feed the future while serving the past, creating a culinary hub that prioritizes healthy, affordable food access and centers on the palates and people that make up its long-standing community.

The Café is offering a $15 brunch and a $15 lunch menu for EatDrinkHTX this year.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Located in Houston’s Third Ward, at 2310 Elgin Street across from Emancipation Park, RADO Market and Cafe is closed on Mondays, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (breakfast ends at 11 a.m.) and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (breakfast ends at Noon).

The RADO Café specializes with unique produce grown less than 50 miles away in Kendleton, Texas.

Image 1 of 13 ▼

Eat Drink HTX

Eat Drink HTX begins Feb. 15 and runs through Feb. 28. It is the sister campaign to Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Eat Drink HTX is the sister campaign to Houston Restaurant Weeks. Like foodie favorite HRW, Eat Drink HTX offers specially priced, prix fixe brunches, lunches and dinners along with a corresponding donation. Participating restaurants make donations based upon how many Eat Drink HTX meals they sell during the event.

Dig deeper:

Participating restaurants and Eat Drink HTX menus can be found at www.eatdrinkhtx.com. This year’s event will benefit the Houston Food Bank and Houston Kids’ Meals.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. and repeats on Saturday mornings.

Watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here: https://www.fox26houston.com/tag/entertainment/foodies-and-friends

About the Cleverly Stone Foundation

The backstory:

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank. HRW takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about the foundation at https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org and more about the Houston Food Bank at houstonfoodbank.org

Coming in 2025

EatDrinkHTX - February 15 - 28

Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1 - September 1