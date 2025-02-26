Both HUGHiE’S locations in Houston participating in Eat Drink HTX

The Brief HUGHiE’S Tavern is participating in Eat Drink HTX. They are offering lunch and dinner menu options. Feb. 28 is the final day of Eat Drink HTX.



As Eat Drink HTX 2025 comes to a close, Houston diners have a few more meal opportunities to dine out and do good. More than 135 restaurants are participating this year, offering $15 lunch and $25 dinner menus. Eat Drink HTX 2025 ends on February 28.

In this episode of Foodies and Friends, Katie Stone joins Allan Nguyen at HUGHiE’S Tavern on Heidrich Street to check out both the lunch and dinner menu offerings.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Both Houston HUGHiE’S locations, the newest one at 633 Hedrich Street and 1802 West 18th Street, are participating. They are open Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

HUGHiE’S is a Vietnamese/American restaurant offering a nice range of food options from chicken strips and hamburgers with fries to Bahn Mi and Shaking beef vermicelli bowls.

Image 1 of 11 ▼

Eat Drink HTX

Eat Drink HTX begins Feb. 15 and runs through Feb. 28. It is the sister campaign to Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Eat Drink HTX is the sister campaign to Houston Restaurant Weeks. Like foodie favorite HRW, Eat Drink HTX offers specially priced, prix fixe brunches, lunches and dinners along with a corresponding donation. Participating restaurants make donations based upon how many Eat Drink HTX meals they sell during the event.

Dig deeper:

Participating restaurants and Eat Drink HTX menus can be found at www.eatdrinkhtx.com. This year’s event will benefit the Houston Food Bank and Houston Kids’ Meals.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. and repeats on Saturday mornings.

Watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here: https://www.fox26houston.com/tag/entertainment/foodies-and-friends

About the Cleverly Stone Foundation

The backstory:

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank. HRW takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about the foundation at https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org and more about the Houston Food Bank at houstonfoodbank.org

Coming in 2025

EatDrinkHTX - February 15 - 28

Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1 - September 1