Houston Restaurant Weeks is just around the corner, and you can start planning out where you’ll dine out and do good this year.

This year, Houston Restaurant Weeks will run from Aug. 1 through Sept. 1.

How it works

By the numbers:

During the event, patrons can choose from specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus. Brunch and lunch will cost $25 and dinner is $39 or $55.

Houston Restaurant Weeks raises money for the Houston Food Bank. For each brunch or lunch, $1 will be donated. For each $39 dinner, $3 is donated. For each $55 dinner, $5 is donated.

Houston Restaurant Weeks menus

Dig deeper:

The 2025 menus are out now! Hundreds of restaurants all over Houston and in the suburbs are participating.

Click here to see the list of restaurants and their menus.

See previews of the Houston Restaurant Weeks menus on Foodies & Friends, available on the FOX LOCAL app.