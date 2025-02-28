Last day of Eat DrinkHTX 2025 – Dine Out and Do Good

Friday, February 28 is the last opportunity to take advantage of the great menus being offered by more than 130 restaurants all over town as part of EatDrinkHTX 2025.

EatDrinkHTX participating restaurants and menus can be found online at www.eatdrinkhtx.com.

In this episode of Foodies and Friends, Katie Stone visits Flip’n Patties on the west side of town (1809 Eldridge Parkway) and discovers a restaurant with a lot more to offer than just burger and fries. Owners Don and Angie Jante share their extensive 3-course $25 dinner menu (served all day) featuring some unique Filipino cuisine and their take on old family recipes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Fliprolls, flipanadas and Siopao are a great way to start your meal and the ube inspired desserts are a fitting finish.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Glazed Salmon Pancit - Flip'n Patties

Open Monday – Thursday - 11a – 9p and Friday – Saturday from 11a-11p. Even though the Eat Drink HTX menu is no longer active after this evening, don’t let that deter you from checking out this unique west-side restaurant.

Eat Drink HTX

Eat Drink HTX is the sister campaign to Houston Restaurant Weeks. Like foodie favorite HRW, Eat Drink HTX offers specially priced, prix fixe brunches, lunches and dinners along with a corresponding donation. Participating restaurants make donations based upon how many Eat Drink HTX meals they sell during the event.

Dig deeper:

Participating restaurants and Eat Drink HTX menus can be found at www.eatdrinkhtx.com. This year’s event will benefit the Houston Food Bank and Houston Kids’ Meals.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. and repeats on Saturday mornings.

Watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here: https://www.fox26houston.com/tag/entertainment/foodies-and-friends

About the Cleverly Stone Foundation

The backstory:

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank. HRW takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about the foundation at https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org and more about the Houston Food Bank at houstonfoodbank.org

Coming in 2025

Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1 - September 1