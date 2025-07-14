Michelin Star Restaurant participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

The Brief In 2024, Le Jardinier received a Michelin star at Texas’ inaugural Michelin guide ceremony - cementing it as one of the top French restaurants in Houston. The restaurant is offering a $55 3-course menu that offers several fine dining options. This is all part of the Houston Restaurant Weeks that start on August 1, 2025.



Deleon Pinto, COO of the global hospitality group, The Bastion Collection, and Executive Chef, Felipe Botero, joined Katie Stone at Le Jardinier to share samples of this year’s Houston Restaurant Weeks menu offerings.

The $55 3-course menu offers fine dining options at a fixed price, from Whipped Burrata with Iberico Ham to Summer Corn Risotto, Filet Mignon to a Peach Tart with Almond Cream.

Le Jardinier is located on the west side of the Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston at 5500 Main Street. (713) 714-3015

It is open Sunday 11:30 AM to 2:00PM and 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Monday and Tuesday 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Wednesday – Saturday 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM and 5:00 pm – 10:00PM

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025.

Menus will go live on the HRW website(houstonrestaurantweeks.com) on July 15, 2025, so that Houston diners can begin planning where and what to eat in August.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event, Eat Drink HTX, is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.