Houston weather: Scattered rain chances for Wednesday, Christmas weather outlook

The Brief Showers and Isolated Storms Today Mostly Warm Pattern with a Brief Friday Cooldown Very Warm Trend Heading Toward Christmas



Expect some off and on rain on Wednesday throughout the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer than they were yesterday with highs reaching near 70.

Cloudy, showery today

Moist Gulf air remains in place today as a weak disturbance moves through Southeast Texas. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, especially morning through mid-afternoon. Rain coverage will be uneven, but just enough to be a nuisance. Temperatures stay mild until mid-December.

Warm pattern with a short cool break

Aside from today’s rain, the overall pattern stays warm with only slight chances for drizzle. A weak front slips through late Thursday into Friday, briefly lowering temperatures and humidity.

Friday morning will feel noticeably cooler, but the chill does not last long and no significant cold air is expected.

Very warm outlook toward Christmas

By the weekend and into next week, winds turn back onshore and much warmer air returns. Afternoon temperatures climb well above average, giving the days leading up to Christmas a springlike feel.

At this point, the extended outlook favors highs close to 80 degrees for Christmas Day!