Foodies & Friends - Pacha Nikkei

Katie Stone visits with Chef Owner Masaru Fukuda at Pacha Nikkei, a Houston restaurant that blends Japanese techniques and Peruvian flavors for a unique dining experience.

Chef Fukuda highlights some of the dishes that will be appearing on the 2025 Houston Restaurant Weeks menus.

Chef tells us, "When I think of my home in Peru, I picture my mom making those delicious Peruvian dishes full of flavors and traditions, made out of the fresh ingredients she bought from the market every day. I also remember my obachan (my grandma) preparing the rice and veggies to make makis and onigiris, japanese rice balls.

Both of these cuisines, Peruvian and Japanese, are part of my history and my family, and they inspire my love of Nikkei food. That's why I'm bringing this amazing cuisine to Houston, so people can experience and enjoy my culture and gastronomy."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Pacha Nikkei

Pacha Nikkei is located 10001 Westheimer Rd. (Westchase area). It is open Tuesday - Thursday:11:30 am - 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Friday - Saturday:11:30 am - 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm Sunday:12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Houston Restaurant Weeks begins August 1 and runs through September 1. Menus will go live on the website www.houstonresturantweeks.com on July 15.