Art, culture, coffee: Kefita in Houston offers the community a place for everyone

The Brief New Midtown coffee shop Kefita Coffee is participating in EatDrinkHTX. The $15 EatDrinkHTX menu features lattes and iced coffee and very large croissants and pastries.



Offering signature lattes and an incredible welcoming ambiance, this new Midtown coffee shop is participating in EatDrinkHTX with a $15 menu that features lattes and iced coffee and very large croissants and pastries.

Ruby Amare opened a clothing boutique called Wonderlikewander in 2017, but over the years it has grown into so much more. It has become a multidimensional brand that focuses on quality coffee, curated goods, visual arts and communal experiences.

A few months ago, she and her mother, Addis Debebe, opened Kefita Coffee.

Kefita Coffee is located at 2506 La Branch. It is open Tuesday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, see their Instagram account @kefita.coffee.

EatDrinkHTX

EatDrinkHTX begins Feb. 15 and runs through Feb. 28. It is the sister campaign to Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Eat Drink HTX is the sister campaign to Houston Restaurant Weeks. Like foodie favorite HRW, Eat Drink HTX offers specially priced, prix fixe brunches, lunches and dinners along with a corresponding donation. Participating restaurants make donations based upon how many Eat Drink HTX meals they sell during the event.

Participating restaurants and Eat Drink HTX menus can be found at www.eatdrinkhtx.com. This year’s event will benefit the Houston Food Bank and Houston Kids’ Meals.

About the Cleverly Stone Foundation

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank. HRW takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Learn more about the foundation at https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org and more about the Houston Food Bank at houstonfoodbank.org

