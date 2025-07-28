Wild game, steak, seafood options for Houston Restaurant Weeks at the Rainbow Lodge

The Brief Houston Restaurant Weeks 2025 runs from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1. Get a preview of the menu at Rainbow Lodge.



Part of Houston’s dining out experiences, the Rainbow Lodge has been serving "rustic-luxe" meals for almost 50 years.

Chef Brandon Holmes takes Katie Stone through some of the offerings on the $25 2-course brunch, $25 2-course lunch, and $55 3-course dinner menus being offered for this year’s Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Situated on the banks of White Oak Bayou in a 100-year-old log cabin, Rainbow Lodge offers wild game choices as well as traditional meats and seafood.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Visiting Rainbow Lodge

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Saturday dinner 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m.– 9 p.m.

The Rainbow Lodge can be found at 2011 Ella Boulevard (at TC Jester) 713-861-8666

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025.

Menus of the participating restaurants can be found on the HRW website.

More Foodies & Friends

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Click here to watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends.

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2025

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org